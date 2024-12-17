Burton Albion next manager: Former Bradford City and Rotherham United man 'emerges as contender'
The 53-year-old has been out of work since the end of the 2022/23 season, when he left Scottish outfit Dundee.
However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, he could be in line for a return to the dugout with Burton.
He is believed to have emerged as a surprise contender for the role, which has been vacant since the dismissal of Mark Robinson in October.
Bowyer is a familiar figure in Yorkshire, having represented Rotherham as a player and Bradford as a manager.
The Bantams appointed Bowyer in March 2019, drafting him in to replace David Hopkin. He lasted just under a year, losing his job in February 2020.
After Bowyer’s exit, Bradford’s interim chief executive Julian Rhodes said: “Gary came to the club at a difficult time and inherited a team heading for relegation, which we were unable to avoid.
“Gary built a squad over the summer that has proven it is capable of competing at the right end of League Two. However, over the course of the last few months, results have undoubtedly declined.
“In view of recent events, we felt a change was necessary in order to compete for a play-off place. We would like to take this opportunity to wish Gary the very best for the future.”
An experienced figure, Bowyer has also managed Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City. Burton sit 23rd in the League One table, one point above rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town.
