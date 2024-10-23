Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United's rivals axe head coach just four months after appointment
The 58-year-old only took the reins in the summer, having previously led AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea’s Development Squad.
However, he has paid the price for a dismal start to the season with his job. The role will temporarily filled by Robinson’s assistant, Tom Hounsell.
Robinson said: "I'd like to thank everyone at Burton Albion for giving me this opportunity, all the staff for their support during my time here, and a special mention to the supporters who have stuck with the team throughout. I wish nothing but the best for all of you for the remainder of this season and beyond." The Brewers sit rock-bottom of the League One table, winless in 11 games and with seven defeats on their record.
Burton’s sporting director Bendik Hareide said: “During our time working together, we've all got to know and appreciate 'Robbo', which is why we have great regret over the fact that this has not worked out in the way any of us would have wanted.
“We have to be objective with our decision-making, and we feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results. We believe we have a talented squad, and we remain committed to our football strategy.
“Now is the time to regroup and look to deliver a positive season for our fantastic supporters. We thank Robbo for all of his efforts. He will always be welcome at the Pirelli and we wish him the very best of luck for the future.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.