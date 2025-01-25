Burton Albion v Rotherham United: New signing gives Steve Evans options
The 23-year-old midfielder has joined on loan from Oxford United until the end of the season and is registered and fit enough to feature against the Brewers.
Sibley is Rotherham's first signing of the window, though the manager says he is "close" on a couple more. Like many of those added in the summer, SIbley has experience of winning promotion from League One.
He made 38 appearances for Derby County as they finished second in the division last season, scoring three goals.
But it is his versatility Evans was most excited about.
"A lot of the players we've got in that midfield area will have played against him so they're aware of his qualities," said Evans. "He's technically good, a natural left-sider very competent with his other foot.
"He can play anywhere in the midfield three, at left-back or on the left of a midfield four so he gives us multiple options if we change the shape of the team.
"He was very high on our list in December.
"He's young, he's hungry to play, he's got good energy levels. Technically he's very good.
"We're grateful to Oxford and Gary Rowett (their manager). Probably my relationship with Gary got it over the line.
"We've been working on this for two or three weeks but it really came to fruition when I got permission to speak to Louie in the last 24 hours."
Sibley swapped Derby for League One play-off winners Oxford in the summer, but has found Championship minutes hard to come by this season, hence his availability on loan.
Midfielder Shaun McWilliams has been ruled out for “four to five weeks” with a hamstring injury picked up in the 4-2 win over Charlton Athletic. Sam Nombe missed the game with a more minor hamstring injury, and was due to be assessed in training on Friday.
Evans says he is not interested in returning to managerless Bolton Wanderers, where he began his playing career.
"I got a call from the people who look after me on the business side to see if there would be any interest on my behalf," he revealed.
"I was very fortunate my chairman and vice-chairman stood shoulder to shoulder with me in a little spell that was difficult for everyone. They showed me tremendous loyalty and the least I can do is return that loyalty.”
