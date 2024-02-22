Harris recently returned to Millwall, answering an SOS call from the club he has already represented both as a player and manager. He was brought back to The Den after the Lions opted to dismiss Joe Edwards in the midst of a battle for Championship survival.

Corr has taken charge of the U’s on a temporary basis and has been installed as the BetVictor favourite to land the job permanently at 5/1. He sits ahead of second favourite Michael Duff, who is priced at 6/1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff left Barnsley back in the summer after Swansea City came calling to secure his services. However, his spell in Wales was short-lived and he has not returned to management since the Swans dismissed him.

Barry Corr is currently in temporary charge of Cambridge United. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town following Darren Moore’s sacking but the Terriers turned to German coach Andre Breitenreiter.

Behind Duff in the list of favourites is Gary Rowett, who has not taken on a new role since he was relieved of his duties at Millwall in October, He is priced at 6/1, ahead of former QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth at 8/1.

Outside contenders include former Leeds United managers Garry Monk (14/1) and Paul Heckingbottom (16/1).