Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town's Championship relegation rivals sack their manager

A 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday proved the last straw for Millwall, who today sacked their manager.
By Nick Westby
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

Joe Edwards was relieved of his duties on Wednesday after just over three months in charge.

Former England Under-20 boss Edwards was appointed as Gary Rowett’s successor at the start of November for his first job in senior management.

The 37-year-old won only won four of his 19 matches with the Lions, seeing his team fall to 21st in the Sky Bet Championship, just one point above the relegation zone.

Joe Edwards has been sacked as manager of Millwall (Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)Joe Edwards has been sacked as manager of Millwall (Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Millwall are one point above the relegation zone and four points above the Owls.

They sit a further point adrift of Huddersfield Town, who on Wednesday unveiled Andre Breitenreiter as their new head coach.

Millwall chairman James Berylson said: “This has of course been a very tough time and it is not a decision that we have taken lightly.

“Joe has worked incredibly hard during his spell with us and it is with sincere regret that the move hasn’t worked out for both parties in the way we had anticipated.

“I cannot praise him highly enough for his professionalism, standards, values, and work ethic, and I am confident he will have a long and successful career as a head coach.

“I would like to thank Joe and Andy (Myers, assistant manager) for everything they’ve done for the club and wish them every success for the future.”

