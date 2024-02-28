Cambridge United next manager: Ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss installed as favourite
The 44-year-old has been away from management since 2020, when he was axed by Sheffield Wednesday in the midst of a battle for Championship survival.
He was linked with a move to Italian outfit Sampdoria earlier on in the campaign but a return to management has not yet materialised. However, he has been installed as the BetVictor favourite for the Cambridge job at 5/2.
He sits level at 5/2 with former Barnsley boss Michael Duff, who was relieved of his duties at Swansea City earlier this season.
Monk first stepped into management with Swansea City, making an impressive start to life in the dugout before paying the price for a decline in form in 2015.
He bounced back with a move to Leeds United and rejuvenated the Whites, leading the club to a seventh place after years of bottom-half finishes. His Leeds tenure lasted just one season and an unsuccessful stint with Middlesbrough followed.
The former defender then went on to lead Birmingham City before returning to Yorkshire and taking the reins at Hillsborough.
Cambridge are currently being led on a temporary basis by former Wednesday forward Barry Corr following Neil Harris’ decision to leave the U’s. He departed after less than three months at the helm to return to former club Millwall.