The 44-year-old has been away from management since 2020, when he was axed by Sheffield Wednesday in the midst of a battle for Championship survival.

He was linked with a move to Italian outfit Sampdoria earlier on in the campaign but a return to management has not yet materialised. However, he has been installed as the BetVictor favourite for the Cambridge job at 5/2.

Garry Monk was axed by Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Monk first stepped into management with Swansea City, making an impressive start to life in the dugout before paying the price for a decline in form in 2015.

He bounced back with a move to Leeds United and rejuvenated the Whites, leading the club to a seventh place after years of bottom-half finishes. His Leeds tenure lasted just one season and an unsuccessful stint with Middlesbrough followed.

The former defender then went on to lead Birmingham City before returning to Yorkshire and taking the reins at Hillsborough.

