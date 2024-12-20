There is a momentum about Huddersfield Town at the moment, which made the feeling of scoring his first senior goal even sweeter for Brodie Spencer on Saturday.

The Terriers were far from perfect against Lincoln City, coming in 2-0 down at half-time. Spencer's goal early in the second allowed them to stretch their unbeaten run to 10 League One games, even if coach Michael Duff was frustrated they could not make it a fifth straight victory.

Now the challenge is to keep the ball rolling at Garry Monk's Cambridge United in a Friday-night game which allows them to throw the gauntlet down to those promotion contenders who do not play until Saturday.

It will not be easy, with Cambridge showing play-off form since mid-October, but a sold-out away end on the last Friday before Christmas – the Us have opted against allowing the game to be shown live on Sky Sports – hints at a belief growing within the Town fanbase.

It is noticeable that 20-year-old Spencer – much better known for his defending than his attacking – looks at the bigger picture when talking about his goal.

"It's a buzz you're not really able to feel as a defender, getting up there and getting that goal," he says, before quickly adding: "It's a great feeling to be able to help us get a point.

"That goal was a bit of a turning point of the game and was able to switch the momentum to our side.

"Everyone in the stadium felt it and they were able to get behind us to help us to push for another goal."

FIRST GOAL: Huddersfield Town defender Brodie Spencer

Winning would definitely have been better – and Duff has challenged his side to start finding decisive late goals – but not having lost in the league since an unpleasant run from late August into early October was put to bed does something for a football club.

And it is a sign of progress that Duff did not feel the need to rake much over the negatives when the squad reviewed the game this week.

"We sort of knew what went wrong in the first half so there wasn't really much analsyis on that, it was just recapping the good stuff in the second half that we need to continue," says Spencer.

"First half was below the standards we've set this season, there's no hiding from that, but football's a game of two halves so the only thing we could do was try and put a performance on in the second half, which were able to do and get two goals back to get a point."

MOTIVATOR: Coach Michael Duff says a long unbeaten run can spur on his Huddersfield Town players

Duff even mixed his characteristic realism by telling his team the unbeaten run can go on forever.

"It's just momentum," he says of the significance of the sequence. "We do want to win, we don't want to draw. Last season was a perfect example – too many draws generally doesn't end very well and we lost too many games in a short period of time at the start of this season but there's a bit of belief now.

"It's just trying to harness it, grow it, and make sure it doesn't fall apart.

"If we get beaten on Friday it's not the end of the world. It'll be disappointing for lots of different reasons.

PLAY-OFF FORM: Manager Garry Monk has got Cambridge United up and running after a slow start

"It (the unbeaten run) is motivating as much as anything because you can go again and again. And you can. We had a presentation with them last week, there's no reason why you can't win every week.

"People say you're bound to lose eventually. Why? Not if you turn up every week. Sometimes you need a bit of luck, a refereeing decision or a bounce of a ball because it's hard to win a game.

"It's getting the balance of being a motivation of taking it for granted."

The Duff mindset is clearly seeping in at Huddersfield – more through osmosis than grand speeches, according to Spencer.

"I think it's just the way he is with us, the way he talks and makes us believe in one another," says the Northern Ireland international. "He's really brought the team together and everyone knows how good each other is.

"It makes it so much easier on that pitch when you do go a goal behind and you know nobody's going to give up on you and everyone's going to try and work hard to win."

But for all the talk of team, the pep to an individual who has been in out of the team this season playing a range of different positions is important too.

"I was buzzing," he says with a smile. "It feels like forever so to be able to get that first one meant a lot.

"Of course everyone jokes to me about when I was going to score my first goal so after doing that I was receiving a lot of messages. It was nice.

"When you're playing wing-backs he (Duff) really likes you attacking and getting in the box. It's set pieces as well, being aggressive and getting first contacts on the ball.

"At the end of training I've been joining in with the strikers, getting a bit of shooting p-ing them off probably but it's been good.

"The strikers are always giving advice because even as a defender you do find yourself in those positions and situations so just to be able to know what to do just helps."