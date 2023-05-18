All Sections
Can Leeds United be relegated this weekend? The roles Everton, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United could play in determining fate

This weekend could provide the final nail in the coffin or a lifeline for Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th May 2023, 16:32 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:32 BST

Just two games remain for the Whites and it is not yet known which division the club will be playing in next season. Leeds will visit West Ham United on Sunday (May 21), and the extent to which that game could damage survival hopes will be determined the day before.

Fellow strugglers Everton and Nottingham Forest will both be in action on Saturday (May 21) – the Toffees will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers and Forest will host Arsenal.

Victory for Everton and a draw or win for Forest would ensure that a defeat to West Ham would end Leeds’ stay in the Premier League. However, an Everton draw or defeat would ensure a loss would not catastrophic for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Just two games remain for the Whites and it is not yet known which division the club will be playing in next season. Image: Simon HulmeJust two games remain for the Whites and it is not yet known which division the club will be playing in next season. Image: Simon Hulme
Defeat for Forest would mean they could also be caught by Leeds on the final day of the season, even if the Whites fail to pick up a point against the Hammers.

Regardless of whether a defeat to West Ham has the ability to send Leeds down, the trip to London is of the utmost importance to Leeds. The club could climb out of the bottom three with a draw if Everton are beaten, or even build a two-point lead over Sean Dyche’s men with a victory in the capital.

19th-placed Leicester City are not in action until Monday (May 22), when they will make the trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United. Defeat for Leeds would give Leicester the opportunity to leapfrog the Whites and the Foxes could even escape the drop zone if Everton lose too.

