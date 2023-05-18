This weekend could provide the final nail in the coffin or a lifeline for Leeds United’s Premier League survival hopes.

Just two games remain for the Whites and it is not yet known which division the club will be playing in next season. Leeds will visit West Ham United on Sunday (May 21), and the extent to which that game could damage survival hopes will be determined the day before.

Fellow strugglers Everton and Nottingham Forest will both be in action on Saturday (May 21) – the Toffees will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers and Forest will host Arsenal.

Victory for Everton and a draw or win for Forest would ensure that a defeat to West Ham would end Leeds’ stay in the Premier League. However, an Everton draw or defeat would ensure a loss would not catastrophic for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Defeat for Forest would mean they could also be caught by Leeds on the final day of the season, even if the Whites fail to pick up a point against the Hammers.

Regardless of whether a defeat to West Ham has the ability to send Leeds down, the trip to London is of the utmost importance to Leeds. The club could climb out of the bottom three with a draw if Everton are beaten, or even build a two-point lead over Sean Dyche’s men with a victory in the capital.