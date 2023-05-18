The Premier League's dirtiest teams - here's where Leeds United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more rank
Leeds United have historically been referred to as ‘Dirty Leeds’ – but have they lived up to that name this season?
The Premier League has a reputation across Europe for being a physical division and controversies concerning fouls and cards whip up plenty of debate in the era of VAR. 1,273 yellow cards have been dished out so far in the 2022/23 campaign and there have also been 30 dismissals.
Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the third tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.