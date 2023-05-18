All Sections
The Premier League's dirtiest teams - here's where Leeds United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and more rank

Leeds United have historically been referred to as ‘Dirty Leeds’ – but have they lived up to that name this season?

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th May 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:12 BST

The Premier League has a reputation across Europe for being a physical division and controversies concerning fouls and cards whip up plenty of debate in the era of VAR. 1,273 yellow cards have been dished out so far in the 2022/23 campaign and there have also been 30 dismissals.

Using data sourced by Transfermarkt, The Yorkshire Post has assembled a list of the third tier’s ‘dirtiest’ teams. The table has been compiled using a points system – a yellow card counts as one point, a sending off because of two yellow cards counts as three and a straight red counts as five.

Here is the Premier League table based on cards received.

1. Premier League teams ranked

Here is the Premier League table based on cards received.

41 points

2. 20. West Ham United

41 points

46 points

3. 19. Brighton & Hove Albion

46 points

47 points

4. 18. Manchester City

47 points

