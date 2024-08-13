League Two Harrogate Town produced an upset in the first round of the Carabao Cup as all but one of the seven Yorkshire teams in action progressed on Tuesday night.

The Sulphurites, beaten 2-0 by Bromley at the weekend, won 2-1 at League One Lincoln City with second-half goals from Sam Folarin and James Daly.

Will Boyle put the Welsh side ahead but Auston Trusty, a Lewis Brunt own-goal, Louie Marsh and Anis Slimane put United in control before Seb Revan pulled one back, sparking some pushing and shoving in stoppage time.

Billy Sharp was on target at Doncaster Rovers won at Salford City (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley needed penalties to see off League One rivals Wigan Athletic, winning 4-2 on spot-kicks after Donovan Pines had cancelled out Wigan’s opener.

Huddersfield Town were 3-0 winners over Morecambe in Michael Duff’s first home game in charge while Doncaster Rovers continued their winning start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Salford City, Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux on target.

Rotherham United came from behind to beat Crewe Alexandra 2-1, Sam Nombe on target before Hakeem Odoffin won the tie with four minutes remaining.