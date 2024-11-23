Carlisle United and Doncaster Rovers played out a goalless stalemate in League Two.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half was a poor affair in truth, shorn of many chances.

The hosts’ Dominic Sadi lashed over the bar in the first genuine sight of goal that either side had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster then saw their goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe get his pocket picked by Dan Adu-Adjei but the Chelsea loanee redeemed himself with a comfortable save from close range.

Luke Molyneux saw a goalbound shot blocked in one of the rare foray forwards in the first half by the visitors.

Doncaster Rovers defender Jay McGrath was shown a red card. | Tony Johnson

Grant McCann’s came out the sharper in the second half, with Jack Senior seeing a shot deflected behind before Kyle Hurst’s speculative effort was tipped over the bar by Gabe Breeze.

Rovers substitute Jordan Gibson and Patrick Kelly went close late on but Breeze was equal to both, while Carlisle thought they had won it late on but the offside flag chalked off Cameron Harper’s close-range finish to ensure spoils were shared.