Carlisle United 0 Doncaster Rovers 0: Jay McGrath sees red in goalless draw at Brunton Park
The first half was a poor affair in truth, shorn of many chances.
The hosts’ Dominic Sadi lashed over the bar in the first genuine sight of goal that either side had.
Doncaster then saw their goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe get his pocket picked by Dan Adu-Adjei but the Chelsea loanee redeemed himself with a comfortable save from close range.
Luke Molyneux saw a goalbound shot blocked in one of the rare foray forwards in the first half by the visitors.
Grant McCann’s came out the sharper in the second half, with Jack Senior seeing a shot deflected behind before Kyle Hurst’s speculative effort was tipped over the bar by Gabe Breeze.
Rovers substitute Jordan Gibson and Patrick Kelly went close late on but Breeze was equal to both, while Carlisle thought they had won it late on but the offside flag chalked off Cameron Harper’s close-range finish to ensure spoils were shared.
Rovers’ Jay McGrath was sent off at the death for a second booking.
