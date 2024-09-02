The Cumbrians made a change at the weekend, relieving Paul Simpson of his duties as manager following a 2-1 home defeat to Tranmere Rovers. It was the club’s third league loss of the campaign, a continuation of their woes after relegation from League One last term.

In a statement issued on Saturday night (August 31), Carlisle said: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that manager Paul Simpson has tonight left the club with immediate effect. Gavin Skelton, Billy Barr and Jake Simpson have also departed.

“Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt will take temporary charge of first team affairs while the club begins the recruitment process. Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts during their time at Brunton Park. A further update will be provided early next week.”

Carlisle will kick off the post-Simpson era in the EFL Trophy before returning to league action at the weekend with a trip to Bradford City.

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to succeed Simpson as manager of the Cumbrians.