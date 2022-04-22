Carlos Corberan wants Huddersfield Town fans to know how special they are to him after clinching play-off spot

When the final whistle blew on a 2-1 win which also relegated Barnsley, Corberan made a beeline for the home fans carrying his son, born in January, and a T-shirt expressing support for cancer-suffering Town supporter Daz Hopson, who the fans had a minute's applause for during the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know Huddersfield Town fans have suffered a lot in the last two season in the Premier League and in the Championship. I wanted to show important they are for us and make them feel that we always want to give our best for them. Sometimes we can and sometimes we cannot but I wanted to show them how special they are to me."

Huddersfield won more comfortably than the scoreline suggested, scoring at either end of the first half through Jordan Rhodes and Harry Toffolo.

It killed the game and Barnsley only scored their goal through Callum Styles in the sixth added minute.

It could not spoilt a great night for a Huddersfield team who have qualified for the play-offs after four consecutive seasons fighting relegation in whatever division they were in.

"It's a very positive step for the team, for the squad, for the club," said the Spaniard. "To guarantee a play-off position was important for us.

"I think the team started well and scored in two key moments, at the beginning and the end of the first half, that balanced the game better for us.

"We were managing the second half well enough to create more chances and dominate the game but Barnsley showed a competitive level because they are a good team with good players who one year ago many of these players were playing in the play-offs.

"We were defending the result more (in the final quarter of the game) and unfortunately they scored a goal we could avoid but it didn't put the result at risk.

"It was a more balanced second half. I was happy maybe with the first 25 minutes of the second half."