Carlton Morris. Picture: PA

BARNSLEY striker Carlton Morris has handed the Reds a welcome fitness boost by returning to the fray for Saturday’s Championship game at Fulham.

The target man, who made an outstanding impact after arriving in January, has been sidelined since mid-August.

Morris injured his knee in the victory over Coventry City at Oakwell on August 14.

But after working on his fitness throughout the autumn, the ex-Norwich City player is now fit to return.

Assistant head coach Joseph Laumann said: “He will be back in the squad for the Fulham game.

“He could start. He has looked good in the full week with the team.”

Liam Kitching is set to miss the game in the capital and is unlikely to travel after missing some training sessions this week.

He picked up an injury in training.

Aapo Halme remains sidelined, but Obbi Oulare is back in training. Callum Brittain serves a one-match ban after picking up five bookings.

Meanwhile, Laumann has confirmed that he will be part of Barnsley’s coaching set-up going forward under Poya Asbaghi.

The Moroccan took temporary charge for two games following the dismissal of Markus Schopp and will take the team for a final time at Craven Cottage before former Swedish under-21s and Gothenburg head coach Asbaghi officially starts work on Monday.

Asbaghi wll be assisted by Ferran Sibili, his ex-number two at Gothenburg, but Laumann will also be part of the coaching set-up.

On Asbaghi, Laumann said: “I didn’t know so much about him from before, but just know his career and that he has (previously) done a good job and he has done very good with the Sweden under-21s teams.

“I am quite happy to meet with him and work with him.

“I am going to be part of it (going forward) with Barnsley. I said it before for a couple of weeks now that I would only concentrate and do my best (as caretaker head coach) in the time I am in charge to prepare the team and try and help us get the points.