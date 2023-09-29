However, when the window slammed shut, he was still a Celtic player.

Rodgers was asked whether he would like to make O’Riley a long-term cornerstone of his Celtic side and as reported by the Daily Record, replied: “I would love to - but we have been here before haven’t we? This is the beauty of me coming back.

Matt O'Riley was linked with Leeds United over the summer. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

"The experience tells me when players are at a certain point. He is in his third year now. I said to him in pre-season, ‘I can make you a better player and improve you as a player’. But naturally what happens at Celtic is that you improve and develop and then, you know…

“I am not wishing him out the door of course. But he is 22 years of age."

O’Riley’s importance to Celtic has been underlined by his involvement in every single game this season.

He has been on the books of the Scottish giants since last year, when he made the move across the border from Milton Keynes Dons.

Rodgers said: “Of course we want to keep him here, we would love to keep him here, and I believe that he still has a lot of development to do here. But he is showing some great signs. He has a wonderful attitude to the game, he is ambitious - but ambitious for Celtic as well as himself.