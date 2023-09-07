Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley was reportedly the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old was among the many names linked with the Whites during the summer window, although a move away from the Scottish giants did not materialise.

According to Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports, Leeds did lodge a bid for the Denmark under-21 international.

Writing on X, he said: “Celtic are expected to offer midfielder Matt O’Riley improved terms and an extension on his contract.

“Celtic rejected it and now hope to tie him up on a new deal during this international break.”

Although Leeds did not recruit O’Riley, they did bolster their midfield with the additions of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.