Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley was reportedly the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST

The 22-year-old was among the many names linked with the Whites during the summer window, although a move away from the Scottish giants did not materialise.

According to Anthony Joseph of Sky Sports, Leeds did lodge a bid for the Denmark under-21 international.

Writing on X, he said: “Celtic are expected to offer midfielder Matt O’Riley improved terms and an extension on his contract.

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley was reportedly the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesCeltic midfielder Matt O’Riley was reportedly the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
“The 22-year-old was the subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United.

“Celtic rejected it and now hope to tie him up on a new deal during this international break.”

Although Leeds did not recruit O’Riley, they did bolster their midfield with the additions of Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara.

The latter made his debut for the club as a late substitute in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

