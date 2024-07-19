Celtic have completed the signing of former Leeds United goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old departed Anderlecht at the end of last season, leaving his future up in the air as he went to Euro 2024 to represent Denmark. However, he has now taken on a fresh challenge by joining the Scottish Premiership giants.

He has penned a one-year deal, adding some much-needed experience to the goalkeeping department following the retirement of Schmeichel’s former Manchester City teammate Joe Hart. Schmeichel is due to fly to the USA to meet up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Celtic’s official website, Schmeichel said: “I am absolutely delighted to join Celtic and can’t wait to get started. Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about.

Kasper Schmeichel represented Denmark at Euro 2024. Image: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

“I know Brendan [Rodgers, Celtic boss] very well, too. He is a top manager and someone I can’t wait to work with again. I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the boys in America and start our work and then, of course, meet our fans who bring so much to Celtic. I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top and bring these brilliant supporters more and more success.”

Rodgers, Celtic’s manager since June 2023, worked with Schmeichel during the pair’s time at Leicester City. It is Schmeichel’s 11 years of service to the Foxes he is best known for but the stopper is also a familiar face in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad