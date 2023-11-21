Leeds United are said to be interested in South African prodigy Luke Baartman. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The 17-year-old forward is currently on the books of Cape Town Spurs and is considered to be among the most exciting South African prospects.

According to the Scottish Sun, Leeds and Celtic have shown interest in the young marksman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are said to have had representatives watching Baartman in action.

However, it is claimed ‘major’ English clubs including Leeds are also keeping an eye on Baartman’s development.

Leeds were keen recruiters of young talent while Victor Orta was director of football, plucking a number of prospects from rival youth systems.

There have been varying levels of success, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville examples of youth signings that proved to be shrewd additions.