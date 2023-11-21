Celtic-linked forward 'attracting interest' from Leeds United
The 17-year-old forward is currently on the books of Cape Town Spurs and is considered to be among the most exciting South African prospects.
According to the Scottish Sun, Leeds and Celtic have shown interest in the young marksman.
Celtic are said to have had representatives watching Baartman in action.
However, it is claimed ‘major’ English clubs including Leeds are also keeping an eye on Baartman’s development.
Leeds were keen recruiters of young talent while Victor Orta was director of football, plucking a number of prospects from rival youth systems.
There have been varying levels of success, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville examples of youth signings that proved to be shrewd additions.
Leeds have not dipped into the youth market quite as heavily since Orta’s departure earlier this year, although have snapped up the likes of Scottish prodigy Lewis Pirie.