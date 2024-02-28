History is something else that is firmly against them.

Back in the early to mid-noughties, the Millers competed at this level against similar-sized clubs at the time such as Grimsby, Gillingham and Walsall. It was more of level playing field, for sure.

The division they now operate in is rich with big-city clubs and only five teams - the Millers, Millwall, Plymouth, Bristol City and Preston - have never played in the Premier League.

Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, pictured at Saturday's Championship match against Queens Park Rangers. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Despite everything, the second-tier is a division Leam Richardson loves, but the challenge is getting harder for clubs like the Millers, who are cast adrift at the foot of the table.

Richardson, whose rock-bottom side welcome fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday in a South Yorkshire derby on Saturday, said: “I love the Championship - managing and coaching in it.

"You see all the parachute payments and the clubs that are in it. I think there’s only a few clubs in the Championship who have never been in the Premier League.

"In my opinion, it’s been as competitive as I can remember in 20 years, which is great - it’s great for the neutral, fans and players to be involved in.

"Obviously, we want to be in a different place from where we are now. We will strive to make sure we are further down the line.

"It’s certainly a good, healthy challenge.”

Getting it right on a Saturday and midweek is tough enough for a Millers manager at this level. But there’s so much more to it as well to become sustainable over time.

Richardson, whose side are winless in 2024, continued: "Yes of course, it goes without saying.

The owner has been terrific over umpteen years with this football club and more than anybody, he wants to stay here and progress from where we are.