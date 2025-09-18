Such is the strength of the English football pyramid that the second rung of its ladder plays host to some giant clubs.

Week after week, clubs in the second tier attract crowds that are the envy of many overseas top flight outfits.

Yorkshire has four clubs in the Championship, all of which have endured some recent hardship. Sheffield Wednesday in particular have suffered of late, with the club in a state of chaos amid off-field turbulence.

Traditionally a well-supported clubs, the Owls have seen their attendance figures plummet as dissatisfied fans rally against the regime.

Over on the red side of the Steel City, Sheffield United are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table despite having been in the Premier League as recently as 2024.

Middlesbrough parted with Michael Carrick in the summer after yet another failure to reach the Premier League, while Hull narrowly avoided relegation.

Despite the respective struggles of the Yorkshire quartet, all remain supported by loyal fans.

Here is a ranking of every Championship club’s average attendance this season, with data provided by Transfermarkt.

1 . Championship attendance table All 24 Championship clubs ranked by the average attendance this season.