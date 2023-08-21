All Sections
Championship attendances: Where Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday ranked over weekend

The weekend served up another exciting round of Championship fixtures.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:09 BST

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion kicked things off at Elland Road, playing out an entertaining 1-1 draw as Daniel Farke’s threadbare Whites battled bravely against the Baggies.

Sheffield Wednesday showed signs of improvement despite losing to Preston North End, while Middlesbrough’s winless run was extended by a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Hull City left it late to beat Blackburn Rovers but Aaron Connolly’s late goal clinched three points for the Tigers.

But which game boasted the highest attendance? Here are the attendances from each Championship game over the weekend.

Here are the highest Championship attendances from the weekend.

1. Championship attendances

Here are the highest Championship attendances from the weekend. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

13,943

2. 12. Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Hull City

13,943 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

16,392

3. 11. Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Southampton

16,392 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

16,736

4. 10. Swansea City 1-1 Coventry City

16,736 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

