Championship news: Blackburn Rovers and Burnley pair eyed, Blackpool target new boss

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for the next round of fixtures

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both looking to gain promotion to the Premier League. Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are battling for their lives in the Championship.

Hull City have nothing to play for now and are preparing for next season under Liam Rosenior. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the division...

Blackburn Rovers midfielder eyed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton, who signed a new deal at Ewood Park earlier this year, is reportedly attracting Premier League interest. According to a report by The Sun, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the youngster’s progress in the second tier. He has made 12 appearances in all competitions for his current club.

Burnley boss wanted

Chelsea are said to be admirers of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany after his impressive first year in charge at Turf Moor. The Times claim the Blues are impressed by the work the former Manchester City man has done in the Football League this term. Frank Lampard is currently in caretaker charge at Stamford Bridge following the sacking of Graham Potter.

Blackpool assess potential new managerial options