Championship news: Burnley eye trio, Watford man wanted and Coventry City tie up deal

A look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship

Harry Mail
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

Sheffield United face Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough lock horns with Burnley on Friday. Meanwhile, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town take on West Brom and Watford respectively.

Hull City also have a trip to Sunderland. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Burnley eye trio

Burnley are being linked with a few players as they close in on their return to the Premier League. The Daily Mail claim they are admirers of Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and Football Insider report they are keen on Ajax winger Sontje Hansen.

In addition, the Clarets have also been credited with an interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos by TEAMtalk. He is out of contract this summer.

Watford star eyed

Watford will face a battle to keep hold of attacker Joao Pedro at the end of this season. Fichajes claim European giants Juventus and Inter Milan are both keen on luring him away from Vicarage Road. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in 29 games in all competitions so far this term for the Hornets.

Coventry City tie up deal

Coventry City have tied down midfielder Jamie Allen to a new contract. The 28-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a fresh deal until 2025 and has said:“I am very happy. We were not talking for that long and we reached a deal, so I am very happy to be staying here for a few more years. I have always said, I am enjoying my football here. I am playing games so I am happy to stay on.”