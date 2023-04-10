Championship news: Sunderland and Birmingham City pair eyed, QPR want Dutchman

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare to return to the action on Easter Monday

Teams in the Championship return to the action this afternoon as the race for promotion and battle against relegation heats up. Sheffield United take on Burnley away and Middlesbrough face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the second tier...

Sunderland winger wanted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace are being linked with a summer swoop for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. The former Leeds United man is being ‘watched’ by the Eagles ahead of the next transfer window, according to a report by The Sun. He has been identified as a potential long-term replacement for Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of this season.

QPR eye new boss

QPR are reportedly keen on Ajax coach Michael Reiziger, according to Football Insider. Pressure is mounting on their current manager Gareth Ainsworth as the London club slip towards League One. The Hoops are currently battling Rotherham near the bottom of the league.

Birmingham City man eyed