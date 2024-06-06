The second tier of English football rarely fails to deliver on the entertainment front and the 2023/24 campaign was thrilling. Leicester City won the title, while Ipswich Town pipped Leeds to the post for the second automatic promotion slot.

The Whites bounced back to book a trip to Wembley but fell short in the Championship play-off final, losing 1-0 to Southampton. New promotion race rivals will emerge next season and Sheffield United will be looking to be among them.

The Blades are back in the Championship alongside Luton Town and Burnley after all fell out of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Middlesbrough have shown their commitment to Michael Carrick by handing him a new contract and will hope their faith is rewarded.

Sheffield Wednesday are already being backed as dark horses by many, having improved considerably under the tutelage of the talented Danny Rohl. One thing fans can be sure of is entertainment and here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every Championship club.