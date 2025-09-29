Another exciting weekend of Championship football was served up at the weekend, with plenty of interesting developments.

Sheffield United finally secured their first win of the season, defeating Oxford United 1-0 away from home under the watchful eye of Chris Wilder.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, brushed off their troubles away from the pitch to pick up a valuable point against Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

Confidence was high at Hull City after their win over Southampton but the Tigers could not follow it up with another victory, instead losing to strugglers Watford.

Middlesbrough are still flying high at the Championship summit, although were denied three points in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

It also finished 1-1 between West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City, who kicked off the weekend with a clash under the lights on Friday night (September 26).

The scoreline was the same in the meeting between Wrexham and Derby County, while Swansea City and Millwall also managed one goal each in their tie.

Ipswich Town heaped misery on Portsmouth with a 2-1 win at Portman Road, Coventry City breezed past Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic saw off Blackburn Rovers.

Preston North End and Bristol City could not be separated in a goalless draw and it ended level at Stoke City as they drew 1-1 with Norwich City.

Following the latest round of fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the final Championship table will look. Flick through our gallery to see where your team have been placed.