Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder praises trio of summer signings after much-needed win over Oxford United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Sep 2025, 19:51 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 19:58 BST
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder paid tribute to summer signings after his side’s much-needed win over Oxford United.

Having been axed at the end of the 2024/25 season, Wilder was not at the helm when new players were drafted in over the summer.

However, having been hired back to replace Ruben Selles, he has inherited a group of new faces.

Five of the summer arrivals started as Sheffield United finally picked up their first win of the campaign, defeating Oxford 1-0.

Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a 1-0 win over Oxford United.placeholder image
Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a 1-0 win over Oxford United. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

New faces hailed

Wilder said: “It was a bit scrappy, a bit bitty first half, but we calmed them down at half-time.

“Believe in the process, believe in how we go about trying to win a game of football with and without the ball and I thought they showed good qualities this afternoon.

“They’re good players here and they’ve been good players wherever else they’ve been, [Chiedozie] Ogbene was great, [Mark] McGuinness was fabulous, Ben Mee, the whole back three.”

Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the table but the psychological benefits of ending the winless streak could be crucial.

Ben Mee was among the players hailed by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.placeholder image
Ben Mee was among the players hailed by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Chris Wilder’s verdict on first win

Wilder said: “It felt great for the players and the supporters. It’s been a tough period for everybody, I’ve watched from afar and I’ve watched from close by over the last couple of weeks.

“The players wanted to leave everything out there, which they did. The second-half performance was more like us, more composed, more calm, more belief. I thought there was some really good performances out there.

“We got out [of] the traps, created some good opportunities, [I’m] really pleased with our play, and then we had to do what we had to do late on.

“I think you’ve got to accept we’re on a losing streak, so it’s not going to be free-flowing.

“I never thought it would be free-flowing last week, I didn’t think we’d turn a 5-0 defeat into a 5-0 victory, we didn’t give the supporters the result they deserved last week.”

