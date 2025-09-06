Sheffield United's on-loan Ipswich Town man Chiedozie Ogbene admits 'I would rupture my Achilles again'
In October last year, less than two months after an £8m move from Luton Town to Ipswich Town, the wideman suffered the rupture in a defeat to Brentford.
It ruled the 28-year-old out for the season and the Tractor Boys were relegated from the Premier League in his absence.
He sealed a season-long loan move to Sheffield United on deadline day, although he has already left South Yorkshire for international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Ahead of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary, the former Rotherham United star offered a remarkably honest insight into his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Chiedozie Ogbene admission
As reported by the Irish Times, he said: “Being out injured for nine months has made me see life from a different perspective.
“I’ll be honest with you, the first two, three weeks, I was very emotional. I think I was more emotional because I felt I let the club down, I felt I wasn’t able to give back to them for believing in me.
“My mentality is when people give me a chance, I always want to offer myself for them. I was emotional and disappointed and I didn’t know why [the injury had happened]. But I got over it and switched my mentality.
“A lot happened when I was injured. My partner and I had a child, we have a son, so my perspective on life changed. I was dialled in on life. I offered myself to the community in Ipswich and became disability ambassador. I learned a lot.
“Knowing what I know now, if I was to go back nine months I would rupture my Achilles again. I am a lot wiser now.
“Spending time in the gym and learning my body, I learned that maybe I was underdeveloped in the gym. There was a lot of knowledge I was able to acquire, being injured.”
Sheffield United winger opens up
Ogbene believes his time away from the pitch has made him a different type of person and enabled him to connect with his sister, who has Down syndrome.
He said: “I am just a different type of person now, I am grateful for a lot more things. The relationship with my partner, the relationship with the club, appreciating kids, knowing what we mean to these kids.
“My sister has Down syndrome, I was able to connect with her by going to these community appearances and learning, It was a massive year of development for me on and off the pitch.
“One of these kids went to me, ‘Chieo, no matter what, you are still my favourite’. And it nearly made me cry. In my head, I am just a little kid doing my job but to them, we mean a lot to them. It means I have to be the best version of myself because you don’t know what lives you are going to change.”