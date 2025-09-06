Sheffield United winger Chiedozie Ogbene has admitted he would still want to rupture his Achilles if he could turn back the clock.

In October last year, less than two months after an £8m move from Luton Town to Ipswich Town, the wideman suffered the rupture in a defeat to Brentford.

It ruled the 28-year-old out for the season and the Tractor Boys were relegated from the Premier League in his absence.

He sealed a season-long loan move to Sheffield United on deadline day, although he has already left South Yorkshire for international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Ahead of his country’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary, the former Rotherham United star offered a remarkably honest insight into his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sheffield United's new loanee winger Chiedozie Ogbene is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. | Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Chiedozie Ogbene admission

As reported by the Irish Times, he said: “Being out injured for nine months has made me see life from a different perspective.

“I’ll be honest with you, the first two, three weeks, I was very emotional. I think I was more emotional because I felt I let the club down, I felt I wasn’t able to give back to them for believing in me.

“My mentality is when people give me a chance, I always want to offer myself for them. I was emotional and disappointed and I didn’t know why [the injury had happened]. But I got over it and switched my mentality.

“A lot happened when I was injured. My partner and I had a child, we have a son, so my perspective on life changed. I was dialled in on life. I offered myself to the community in Ipswich and became disability ambassador. I learned a lot.

“Knowing what I know now, if I was to go back nine months I would rupture my Achilles again. I am a lot wiser now.

“Spending time in the gym and learning my body, I learned that maybe I was underdeveloped in the gym. There was a lot of knowledge I was able to acquire, being injured.”

Chiedozie Ogbene ruptured his Achilles while playing for Ipswich Town last year. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sheffield United winger opens up

Ogbene believes his time away from the pitch has made him a different type of person and enabled him to connect with his sister, who has Down syndrome.

He said: “I am just a different type of person now, I am grateful for a lot more things. The relationship with my partner, the relationship with the club, appreciating kids, knowing what we mean to these kids.

“My sister has Down syndrome, I was able to connect with her by going to these community appearances and learning, It was a massive year of development for me on and off the pitch.