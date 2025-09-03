Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is reportedly among the names being considered by Rangers.

Russell Martin was handed the reins at Ibrox in June, tasked with getting the club back in contention for the Scottish Premiership title.

However, the former Southampton head coach has endured a difficult start to life in charge of the Scottish giants.

Rangers have drawn all four of their league games this season and crashed out of the Champions League with a 9-1 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge.

Pressure is already mounting on Martin, who has done to little to assure the Ibrox faithful he is the right man for the job.

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Chris Wilder linked with Rangers

According to SportsBoom, Wilder is among the coaches under consideration as a potential replacement.

He is believed to have previously been the subject of interest from Rangers, who may have a decision to make if underwhelming results continue.

However, Martin could still manage to turn the club around and save himself from the sack.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United reign

Wilder parted with Sheffield United at the end of the 2024/25 season, bringing the curtain down on his second spell as Blades boss.

He had led his boyhood club to the Championship play-off final, but was unable to get the better of Sunderland.

Wilder issued an emotional farewell message after his exit was agreed, insisting he was moving on with “cherished memories”.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United were beaten by Sunderland at Wembley. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He said: “It is with great regret that my time at Sheffield United has come to an end. I'd like to thank Stephen Bettis and Prince Abdullah for bringing me back to the club and giving me the opportunity to rebuild the team and take this great club forward.

“I'd also like to thank all the staff at the club, everyone behind the scenes that you don't often see, and, of course, the players who put in a monumental effort last season, it has been a pleasure working with you, your desire and commitment was unquestionable and I have no doubt you will have great success in the future.

“To the fans, I'm obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League. I'm a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change.

“I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered - leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life. This is a heartfelt thank you for all your support.