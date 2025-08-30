'It's not in my hands' - Ruben Selles addresses his Sheffield United future after loss to Middlesbrough

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 30th Aug 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 16:58 BST
Ruben Selles insisted his Sheffield United future is out of his hands after watching side lose to Middlesbrough.

A 1-0 loss at the Riverside kept Sheffield United winless, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Championship table after four games.

Supporters in the away end turned on Selles, chanting the name of his predecessor Chris Wilder.

Selles spoke candidly after the full-time whistle as he faced questions over his position as Blades boss.

Ruben Selles is under pressure at Sheffield United.placeholder image
Ruben Selles is under pressure at Sheffield United. | Clive Mason/Getty Image

Ruben Selles on Sheffield United future

He said: “Listen, I cannot control the situation. I will expect to go to my house tonight and then tomorrow go to work and then continue as normal. It’s not in my hands to make a decision.

“And until the very last moment, I will just do my best and try to do my things. When the situation is not in my control, I don’t think too much about what is going to happen in the future. Because realistically, I do as much as I can.

“At least if I go out, whether that’s tomorrow or if it’s in three years, I will always go out with the feeling that I made the decisions that I want to make. Obviously that includes my mistakes, but my decisions were honest and what I thought was the correct thing to do in every single moment.”

Sheffield United have endured a tough start to the season.placeholder image
Sheffield United have endured a tough start to the season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Experience of choppy waters

Selles has experience of choppy waters, having managed Reading during their period of financial turbulence.

He said: “I have been in worse situations and I end up just making the things happen and changing totally around the dynamics.

“So I don’t have a doubt about it. I’ve been in situations where I haven’t been paid on time, situations when they get points deductions, situations where we didn’t know if we would be able to train the next day at the training ground.

“And the reality is that we turned things around at the moment of connection. But you need to work hard to go to that moment and you need to go through a couple of critical moments on that journey.”

