Talk of Leeds United interest in Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer has continually done the rounds this summer.

The 28-year-old is known to be a player admired at Elland Road, with the Whites having made a move for him last summer.

Hamer could not be lured from Bramall Lane, but Sheffield United’s failure to seal an immediate return to the Premier League cast doubt upon his future.

The midfielder has also been linked with Everton and PSV Eindhoven, and it has been suggested he could be available in a loan-to-buy deal.

Gustavo Hamer is a crucial figure in Ruben Selles' Sheffield United squad. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Gustavo Hamer latest

Yesterday (August 29), social media was awash with talk of Hamer being close to completing a move across Yorkshire to Leeds.

However, The Star have claimed it was wide of the mark and that at the time of writing, Hamer was expected to be part of the squad for the club’s trip to Middlesbrough today (August 30).

There is always the possibility of twists and turns, particularly in the dying embers of the window, but the update may be of some reassurance for the Bramall Lane faithful.

Leeds United on the hunt

Leeds looked to have lined up Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte as a late loan addition, only to see a proposed deal collapse.

Chelsea appear to have pipped the Whites to the post, with the Blues seemingly close to wrapping up a season-long loan agreement.

Buonanotte is an attacking midfielder by trade and Hamer does have experience of operating in an advanced midfield role.

Gustavo Hamer could reportedly depart Sheffield United before the transfer deadline. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s midfield addition

Losing Hamer would be a bitter blow for the Blades, although their midfield has been strengthened in the last 24 hours.

The club have completed the signing of Tahith Chong, who has made the switch from League One outfit Luton Town.

He said: "I am very happy that this was done so quickly and that I'm here now. I'll be honest, as I'm speaking right now, it has been 48 hours or so, so everything has moved very quickly, and that's compliments to the club as well to get everything sorted out so quick.

"When you think of Sheffield United, you think of a big club and as soon as I heard, I was obviously very interested and very keen to sign.