Leeds United are reportedly set to miss out on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea.

The Whites appeared to be closing in on the capture of the 20-year-old, who had been lined up for a season-long loan switch to Elland Road.

He spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Leicester City and Leeds looked to have won the race to be the next club to borrow his services.

However, a temporary move to West Yorkshire no longer appears to be on the cards.

Facundo Buonanotte deal collapses

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are closing in on the loan signing of Buonanotte following the collapse of his proposed move to Leeds.

The report claims Leeds had booked a flight to take the attacking midfielder to West Yorkshire that he did not board.

While there is thought to have been confidence in the Leeds camp regarding a deal being done, it now appears the club will have to switch up their plans.

Leeds United’s ticking clock

There is a strong desire for signings among the Elland Road faithful and Leeds remain under pressure to strengthen before the window closes on Monday (September 1). Once the deadline has passed, the Whites will only be able to sign free agents.

Leeds have sanctioned three outgoings in the last 24 hours, with long-serving forward Patrick Bamford among those to have moved on.

He has seen his contract ended early, while Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani have been loaned to Werder Bremen and Valencia respectively.

Farke said: “It's not that our group is too big so I don't expect there will be more outgoings,. When something crazy comes you can never rule anything out but as it stands we don't plan for it.”

