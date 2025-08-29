Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has reportedly emerged as an option for Sheffield United after his season at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road, registering 10 goals and 13 assists across 41 appearances.

Among his goals was a late winner against Plymouth Argyle on the final day, the winner that clinched the Championship title for the Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now back at parent club Tottenham, although reports have indicated he could depart North London ahead of the window deadline.

Manor Solomon helped Leeds United clinch the Championship title last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye Manor Solomon

The Star have said Solomon is a potential option for the Blades, backing up a claim made by Callum Cheswick of Sheffield Sports Commentaries.

A season-long loan deal is reportedly being explored by Sheffield United, who could be finishing the summer window with a flurry.

Solomon’s Championship pedigree cannot be doubted and the Israel international had a penchant for delivering in important games for Leeds last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has even been talk of a potential return to LS11, although it has quietened in the latter stages of the summer.

He does not appear to be in the frame for regular minutes under Spurs boss Thomas Frank, therefore another loan switch could potentially be sanctioned.

The winger has made just eight appearances for Tottenham since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.

Manor Solomon made 41 appearances for Leeds United across the 2024/25 season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sheffield United plotting transfer business

Also believed to be of interest to the Blades is Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos, who has impressed in previous loan stints at Huddersfield Town and Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could potentially arrive at Bramall Lane alongside Luton Town’s Tahith Chong, who has suffered back-to-back relegations with the Hatters.

Sheffield United have endured a difficult start to the season and are winless under Ruben Selles, with new additions crucial if the Blades are to bounce back.