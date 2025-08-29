Sheffield United credited with interest in Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon after Leeds United spell
The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Elland Road, registering 10 goals and 13 assists across 41 appearances.
Among his goals was a late winner against Plymouth Argyle on the final day, the winner that clinched the Championship title for the Whites.
He is now back at parent club Tottenham, although reports have indicated he could depart North London ahead of the window deadline.
Sheffield United eye Manor Solomon
The Star have said Solomon is a potential option for the Blades, backing up a claim made by Callum Cheswick of Sheffield Sports Commentaries.
A season-long loan deal is reportedly being explored by Sheffield United, who could be finishing the summer window with a flurry.
Solomon’s Championship pedigree cannot be doubted and the Israel international had a penchant for delivering in important games for Leeds last term.
There has even been talk of a potential return to LS11, although it has quietened in the latter stages of the summer.
He does not appear to be in the frame for regular minutes under Spurs boss Thomas Frank, therefore another loan switch could potentially be sanctioned.
The winger has made just eight appearances for Tottenham since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.
Sheffield United plotting transfer business
Also believed to be of interest to the Blades is Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos, who has impressed in previous loan stints at Huddersfield Town and Oxford United.
He could potentially arrive at Bramall Lane alongside Luton Town’s Tahith Chong, who has suffered back-to-back relegations with the Hatters.
Sheffield United have endured a difficult start to the season and are winless under Ruben Selles, with new additions crucial if the Blades are to bounce back.
Selles’ men are due to face Middlesbrough in a Yorkshire derby tomorrow (August 30).