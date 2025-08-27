Manor Solomon latest with Tottenham Hotspur future in doubt after Leeds United loan spell

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
Leeds United promotion-winner Manor Solomon could reportedly leave Tottenham Hotspur.

There is less than a week to go until the transfer window slams shut, but it is not yet clear where Solomon will spend the campaign.

He was loaned to Leeds last season, breathing life into his career after an injury-plagued period.

The 26-year-old was a key figure for the Whites and scored the goal that clinched the Championship title for the club.

There has been talk of a move back to Elland Road, although it has quietened in the latter stages of the window.

Manor Solomon is back at Tottenham Hotspur after his season on loan at Leeds United.
Manor Solomon is back at Tottenham Hotspur after his season on loan at Leeds United. | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manor Solomon exit mooted

According to The Athletic, the Israel international could potentially leave Spurs alongside fellow fringe player Bryan Gil.

Solomon impressed in West Yorkshire last term, but faces stern competition for minutes in Thomas Frank’s squad.

A move away from the club could be beneficial for his career, as a season spent as a bit-part player could slow his development.

Leeds United in need of strengthening

Leeds are believed to be in the market for another winger, with Largie Ramazani widely expected to depart on loan before the deadline.

Valencia are thought to be working on a deal to sign the Belgian wideman, who only arrived at Elland Road last summer.

It remains unclear whether Leeds would explore a deal to re-sign Solomon, but the Whites certainly need to strengthen in the dying embers of the window.

Manor Solomon made 41 appearances for Leeds United last season.
Manor Solomon made 41 appearances for Leeds United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Following the end of his loan stay at Leeds, Solomon said: “After nearly a year without football, I couldn’t have asked for a better comeback season and a better ending.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that Leeds United will forever be in my heart.

“Thank you again, fans, for the unforgettable past few weeks and all your incredible support and love throughout the entire season. We are the champions.”

