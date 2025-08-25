Leeds United are reportedly in talks over a loan move to Valencia for winger Largie Ramazani.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from Almeria last summer, making the move to West Yorkshire for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m.

He was among the signings that generated plenty of excitement at Elland Road, but it has not worked out as planned.

Ramazani scored seven goals in 31 appearances for the Whites last term, but found starts hard to come by under Daniel Farke.

He was on the bench for Leeds’ league opener against Everton but saw Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison introduced to the attack ahead of him.

The former Belgium youth international then missed out on the squad for the trip to Arsenal entirely, sparking talk of a potential exit.

Largie Ramazani was part of Leeds United's Championship title-winning squad last season. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Largie Ramazani loan exit talks

According to The Athletic, Leeds are speaking to La Liga outfit Valencia regarding a potential loan switch.

A move for Ramazani is thought to be likely, especially with Noah Okafor now in the building and ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ramazani still has three years remaining on the contract he signed at Elland Road last summer. A move to Valencia would see the tricky wideman link up with ex-Leeds coach Carlos Corberan.

Largie Ramazani has struggled for starts at Leeds United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Daniel Farke on Largie Ramazani omission

When quizzed about his decision to omit Ramazani at the Emirates Stadium, Farke said: "It was just due to the decision about Noah Okafor, not against Largie. Willy Gnonto has played well in the last game and it was always clear he would start in this position.

“We had a more solid defensive worker like Jack Harrison who can also play in the full-back position and the offensive spark with Noah."

On the incomings front, Leeds appear to be closing on the signing of versatile full-back James Justin from Leicester City.