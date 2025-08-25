Leeds United have reportedly agreed a £10m deal to sign James Justin from Leicester City.

Th 27-year-old has repeatedly been linked with the Whites, who have made no secret of their desire for reinforcement at full-back.

A right-back by trade, Justin can also operate on the left and is arguably an ideal addition for a club seeking cover.

Talk of interest did quieten after initial links surfaced, but Leeds now appear to be closing in on his signature.

James Justin looks set to swap Leicester City for Leeds United. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United agree James Justin deal

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Leeds have reached an agreement with Leicester to sign the versatile full-back.

Justin, who was capped by England in 2022, is thought to be due for a medical in West Yorkshire.

Posting on X, McGrath said: “Leicester have agreed a deal worth £10m with Leeds for James Justin. The England-capped full-back, 27, having medical at LUFC.”

Leeds United’s full-back department

Jayden Bogle is currently the first-choice right-back at Elland Road, having made the switch from Sheffield United last year.

The left-back spot, meanwhile, is Gabriel Gudmundssson’s to lose following his move to LS11 from Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt are Daniel Farke’s back-up options, although there has been talk of a loan move for the latter.

Isaac Schmidt did not make a single league start for Leeds United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

The Switzerland international only joined Leeds last year, but struggled for minutes in the Championship.

He was given a chance to impress in pre-season with Bogle sidelined by injury, but did not look particularly convincing.

Justin cut his teeth at Luton Town before being lured away by Leicester in 2019. He has since amassed 169 appearances for the Foxes and was part of their Championship title-winning squad in 2024.