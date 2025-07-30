Leeds United are reportedly interested in Leicester City’s James Justin amid talk of a potential exit for Isaac Schmidt.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin has been on the books at Leicester since 2019, when he made the move to the King Power Stadium from Luton Town.

He has amassed 167 appearances for the Foxes, experiencing promotion from the Championship and relegation back to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A versatile figure, Justin can operate as a right-back or left-back and can even be deployed in midfield.

James Justin suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with James Justin

Leeds could soon find themselves a body down in the full-back department, with Schmidt said to be in the sights of Werder Bremen.

It has been suggested a loan move for the Switzerland international is being explored and it appears Leeds have identified a potential replacement.

According to Leeds United News, Leeds hold a serious interest in Justin as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other options are also said to be under consideration, with Leeds looking for more quality and experience.

Leeds United’s full-back options

Jayden Bogle was the first-choice right-back at Elland Road last season, impressing with his penchant for getting in on the attacking action.

On the opposite flank, Junior Firpo enjoyed a productive campaign to help the Whites clinch the Championship title. The Dominican Republic has since left LS11, returning to Real Betis in Spain.

Schmidt and Sam Byram were used as a back-up options, although the former found opportunities extremely limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since moving to West Yorkshire from St. Gallen last summer, Schmidt has managed just 14 competitive appearances.

He did not make a single start in the Championship last term and his lack of action has only added fuel to talk about a potential exit.

Isaac Schmidt did not make a single league start for Leeds United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Potential Isaac Schmidt exit

The signing of Justin would almost certainly pave the way for Schmidt to seek pastures new, with a move potentially needed for his development.

In March, the defender said: “After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next. But I also have to consider the circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad