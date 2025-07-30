Leeds United credited with interest in Leicester City defender James Justin amid Isaac Schmidt exit talk

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:23 BST
Leeds United are reportedly interested in Leicester City’s James Justin amid talk of a potential exit for Isaac Schmidt.

Justin has been on the books at Leicester since 2019, when he made the move to the King Power Stadium from Luton Town.

He has amassed 167 appearances for the Foxes, experiencing promotion from the Championship and relegation back to it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A versatile figure, Justin can operate as a right-back or left-back and can even be deployed in midfield.

James Justin suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season.placeholder image
James Justin suffered relegation from the Premier League with Leicester City last season. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with James Justin

Leeds could soon find themselves a body down in the full-back department, with Schmidt said to be in the sights of Werder Bremen.

It has been suggested a loan move for the Switzerland international is being explored and it appears Leeds have identified a potential replacement.

According to Leeds United News, Leeds hold a serious interest in Justin as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other options are also said to be under consideration, with Leeds looking for more quality and experience.

Leeds United’s full-back options

Jayden Bogle was the first-choice right-back at Elland Road last season, impressing with his penchant for getting in on the attacking action.

On the opposite flank, Junior Firpo enjoyed a productive campaign to help the Whites clinch the Championship title. The Dominican Republic has since left LS11, returning to Real Betis in Spain.

Schmidt and Sam Byram were used as a back-up options, although the former found opportunities extremely limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since moving to West Yorkshire from St. Gallen last summer, Schmidt has managed just 14 competitive appearances.

He did not make a single start in the Championship last term and his lack of action has only added fuel to talk about a potential exit.

Isaac Schmidt did not make a single league start for Leeds United last season.placeholder image
Isaac Schmidt did not make a single league start for Leeds United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Potential Isaac Schmidt exit

The signing of Justin would almost certainly pave the way for Schmidt to seek pastures new, with a move potentially needed for his development.

In March, the defender said: “After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next. But I also have to consider the circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The club officials have assured me that they are planning for me long-term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance."

MORE: Experienced defender becomes free agent just one year on from Leeds United exit

Related topics:Leicester CityPremier LeagueTransfer News

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice