Leeds United credited with interest in Leicester City defender James Justin amid Isaac Schmidt exit talk
Justin has been on the books at Leicester since 2019, when he made the move to the King Power Stadium from Luton Town.
He has amassed 167 appearances for the Foxes, experiencing promotion from the Championship and relegation back to it.
A versatile figure, Justin can operate as a right-back or left-back and can even be deployed in midfield.
Leeds United linked with James Justin
Leeds could soon find themselves a body down in the full-back department, with Schmidt said to be in the sights of Werder Bremen.
It has been suggested a loan move for the Switzerland international is being explored and it appears Leeds have identified a potential replacement.
According to Leeds United News, Leeds hold a serious interest in Justin as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.
Two other options are also said to be under consideration, with Leeds looking for more quality and experience.
Leeds United’s full-back options
Jayden Bogle was the first-choice right-back at Elland Road last season, impressing with his penchant for getting in on the attacking action.
On the opposite flank, Junior Firpo enjoyed a productive campaign to help the Whites clinch the Championship title. The Dominican Republic has since left LS11, returning to Real Betis in Spain.
Schmidt and Sam Byram were used as a back-up options, although the former found opportunities extremely limited.
Since moving to West Yorkshire from St. Gallen last summer, Schmidt has managed just 14 competitive appearances.
He did not make a single start in the Championship last term and his lack of action has only added fuel to talk about a potential exit.
Potential Isaac Schmidt exit
The signing of Justin would almost certainly pave the way for Schmidt to seek pastures new, with a move potentially needed for his development.
In March, the defender said: “After a year in which I barely played, I’m inevitably wondering what’s next. But I also have to consider the circumstances.
"The club officials have assured me that they are planning for me long-term. I just have to be patient and wait for my chance."
