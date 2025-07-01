Leeds United have confirmed the departure of title-winning defender Junior Firpo.

The left-back first arrived at Elland Road from Barcelona in 2021, joining for a fee reported to be in the region of £13m.

He did not always impress in the Premier League, but later become a key figure in the Championship under the tutelage of Daniel Farke.

His marauding runs from left-back were crucial as the Whites clinched the Championship title last term, but a new contract agreement was not reached.

Talks were held following the end of the season but the Dominican Republic international has opted to seek pastures new after four years in West Yorkshire.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he will make a return to former club Real Betis.

Junior Firpo helped Leeds United lift the Championship trophy. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United’s farewell statement

A statement issued by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm that Junior Firpo will leave the football club, upon the expiration of his current contract.

“The popular 28-year-old arrived at Elland Road in the summer of 2021 and has spent the last four years operating down the left-hand-side of the pitch, giving everything in both defence and attack whilst wearing the white shirt.

“Joining from Spanish giants FC Barcelona, Firpo spent his first two years playing for the club in the Premier League, before then giving everything to help his side return back to the top flight.

“A regular starter in a team that kept 25 clean sheets, Junior played 35 matches in all competitions across the 2024/25 campaign, which saw Leeds crowned champions of the division and secure promotion.

“At the opposite end, his quality shone through by providing 10 assists for his teammates, whilst also scoring four goals. The most memorable of which came at Bramall Lane in February, sending the thousands of travelling fans into raptures.

“A final goal for the Whites would fittingly come on the day the club secured promotion back to the Premier League at Elland Road in a scintillating 6-0 victory over Stoke City.

Junior Firpo is seeking pastures new following the expiry of his Leeds United contract. | George Wood/Getty Images

“Junior has played a huge part for the football club both on and off the pitch during his time at Leeds United. His infectious personality made him a popular figure at Thorp Arch, as well as with supporters when he represented the club during his many community appearances.

“He now moves on to a new challenge having played 119 times for Leeds and will always be remembered in history as part of a title-winning team.