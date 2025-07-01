Leeds United have reportedly identified Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach as a transfer target.

A tough-tackling battler, Stach has been on the books of Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim since 2023, when he made the switch from Mainz 05.

He had previously cut his teeth the old-fashioned away, rising through the lower divisions to eventually become an established Bundesliga star.

It now appears he could be given a chance to leave his native Germany, with Leeds said to be on his trail.

Anton Stach has been linked with Leeds United. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with Anton Stach

According to our sister site the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have Stach on their shortlist as they look to make their squad Premier League-ready.

He is believed to have been identified as a prime candidate to join a midfield department that currently features Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev.

While Leeds have been linked, it has been claimed the Whites are anticipating a drawn-out hunt amid intense competition for his signature.

What could Anton Stach bring to Leeds United?

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga and has been capped by Germany at senior level.

His pedigree cannot be questioned, but many Leeds fans may be unaware of the type of midfielder Stach is.

An imposing figure standing at 6ft 4ins, Stach is an astute ball-winner as well as a player known for being tidy in possession.

Leeds United-linked Anton Stach currently represents Hoffenheim. | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Last year, a scout report published by The Athletic said: “Stach is a good tackler (91 out of 99 for ball recoveries) who prefers to hold his position and wait for an opportune moment before sticking a foot in.

“He’s not a turnover machine to the same degree as [Manuel] Ugarte, but his reliable defensive positioning places less of an onus on him to win the ball back in high volume.

“Bundesliga viewers are well acquainted with the 25-year-old dropping deep to collect the ball from Hoffenheim’s centre-backs before getting a team move going.

“Stach is comfortable receiving and passing the ball off either foot, which is also useful for the times he slots into the back line when a full-back wants to get further up the pitch.”

Leeds United look to Germany

The Bundesliga market is clearly something Leeds are keen to explore, having already signed forward Lukas Nmecha from Wolfsburg.

They also appear to be closing in on the signing of Nmecha’s former teammate, defender Sebastiaan Bornauw.