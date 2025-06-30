Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Wolfsburg defender Sebastiaan Bornauw.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incomings tally at Elland Road currently stands at two, with Lukas Nmecha and Jaka Bijol having arrived at Elland Road.

Nmecha joined on a free transfer from Wolfsburg and interest from Leeds was kept under wraps until the 11th hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former teammate, Bornauw, now looks set to follow the forward through the door in West Yorkshire.

Our sister site, the Yorkshire Evening Post have claimed a medical is expected to take place at Thorp Arch today (June 30).

The defender is a senior Belgium international and not exactly an unearthed gem, but having never played in England, knowledge of him may be limited in sections of the Leeds fanbase.

Here is everything you need to know about the man supposedly making a €6m (£5.1m) switch to Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolfsburg's Sebastiaan Bornauw appears to be Leeds United-bound. | INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Career so far

A product of Anderlecht’s academy, Bornauw made his senior debut as a 19-year-old in a league win over KV Kortrijk in July 2018.

He soon became an established figure at senior level, making the transition to senior football incredibly swiftly.

After 29 appearances for the Belgian giants, FC Cologne came calling in 2019 and handed him a five-year deal.

His adaption to life in the Bundesliga was impressive and comparisons to Bayern Munich icon Daniel van Buyten were drawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with the Bundesliga in 2020, Bornauw said: “I still have a long way to go, he had a great career. It’s hard to be compared to him but he had his career, I’m going to try to have mine. It’s an honour though, because I like him a lot as a person and as a player so it really is an honour.”

In July 2021, he completed a move to Wolfsburg and has since amassed 96 appearances for the club. Bornauw is also a senior Belgium international, although has not picked up a cap since March 2024.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is a senior Belgium international. | TOM GOYVAERTS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Playing style

An imposing figure at 6ft 3in, Bornauw is comfortable in physical tussles and appears ready for the rough and tumble of English football.

The centre-back also poses an aerial threat and played as a forward during his youth. An article published by the Bundesliga in 2020 said: “Uncompromising in one-on-one combat, confident in build-up play, and a threat from set pieces, Bornauw is a key player for FC Cologne and has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to his style of play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While naturally right-footed, he has been credited with the ability to play with both feet.

According to FBRef.com, he won 4.11 aerial duels per 90 minutes last season, ranking him in the top one percent of centre-backs across Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues.

How he could fit in at Leeds United

Leeds appear to be looking to head into the 2025/26 season with a four-strong senior centre-back department.

Max Wober appears to be on his way out after an injury-plagued season, leaving Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and new addition Bijol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The capture of Bornauw would give Leeds four senior options in the heart of defence, five if you include versatile midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

James Debayo is well thought of at Elland Road but a loan move appears more likely than a breakthrough for the former Watford prospect.

It will be fascinating to see who Daniel Farke selects as his starting centre-backs. Rodon and Struijk excelled last term, but Bijol and Bornauw are high-profile additions and are unlikely to be content sitting on the bench.