Leeds United and Sunderland 'in the race' to sign in-demand Real Madrid attacker
The 21-year-old has been a regular source of goals for Real Madrid B and is currently part of Xabi Alonso’s squad at the Club World Cup.
He has scored two goals in three appearances at the tournament and his exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed.
Garcia is said to have attracted admiring glances from England - as well as Italy and elsewhere in Spain.
Clubs in the race for Gonzalo Garcia
According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Leeds, Sunderland, Roma and Real Oviedo are in the hunt for Garcia’s signature.
Garcia may not boast a wealth of senior experience, but his pedigree would suggest he has a high ceiling.
The former Spain Under-19s international would also add versatility, as he can operate up front or on either flank.
Last season, he scored 25 goals in 36 league appearances for Real Madrid B.
Leeds United and Sunderland battle
Leeds supporters could have been forgiven for not envisaging a summer war with Sunderland being on the cards.
The Black Cats appear set to beat Leeds to the signing of Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, who is reportedly making a £30m switch.
They also appear to be closing in on the capture of Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, who has been linked with the Whites.
Leeds have made two signings so far this summer, snapping up forward Lukas Nmecha and prising defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese.
Speculation regarding future incomings remains rife, with Juventus duo Douglas Luiz and Timothy Weah among those to have been linked recently.
On the outgoings front, popular left-back Junior Firpo looks set to depart Elland Road upon the expiry of his contract. The Dominican Republic international has been strongly linked with his former club Real Betis.
