Leeds United and Sunderland 'in the race' to sign in-demand Real Madrid attacker

Leeds United and Sunderland are reportedly in the race to sign forward Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has been a regular source of goals for Real Madrid B and is currently part of Xabi Alonso’s squad at the Club World Cup.

He has scored two goals in three appearances at the tournament and his exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Garcia is said to have attracted admiring glances from England - as well as Italy and elsewhere in Spain.

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia has been linked with Leeds United. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Clubs in the race for Gonzalo Garcia

According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Leeds, Sunderland, Roma and Real Oviedo are in the hunt for Garcia’s signature.

Garcia may not boast a wealth of senior experience, but his pedigree would suggest he has a high ceiling.

The former Spain Under-19s international would also add versatility, as he can operate up front or on either flank.

Last season, he scored 25 goals in 36 league appearances for Real Madrid B.

Leeds United and Sunderland battle

Leeds supporters could have been forgiven for not envisaging a summer war with Sunderland being on the cards.

The Black Cats appear set to beat Leeds to the signing of Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, who is reportedly making a £30m switch.

Sunderland are reportedly beating Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

They also appear to be closing in on the capture of Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, who has been linked with the Whites.

Leeds have made two signings so far this summer, snapping up forward Lukas Nmecha and prising defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese.

Speculation regarding future incomings remains rife, with Juventus duo Douglas Luiz and Timothy Weah among those to have been linked recently.