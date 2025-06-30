Leeds United and Sunderland 'in the race' to sign in-demand Real Madrid attacker

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 30th Jun 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:52 BST
Leeds United and Sunderland are reportedly in the race to sign forward Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has been a regular source of goals for Real Madrid B and is currently part of Xabi Alonso’s squad at the Club World Cup.

He has scored two goals in three appearances at the tournament and his exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Garcia is said to have attracted admiring glances from England - as well as Italy and elsewhere in Spain.

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia has been linked with Leeds United.placeholder image
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia has been linked with Leeds United. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Clubs in the race for Gonzalo Garcia

According to reporter Ekrem Konur, Leeds, Sunderland, Roma and Real Oviedo are in the hunt for Garcia’s signature.

Garcia may not boast a wealth of senior experience, but his pedigree would suggest he has a high ceiling.

The former Spain Under-19s international would also add versatility, as he can operate up front or on either flank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season, he scored 25 goals in 36 league appearances for Real Madrid B.

Leeds United and Sunderland battle

Leeds supporters could have been forgiven for not envisaging a summer war with Sunderland being on the cards.

The Black Cats appear set to beat Leeds to the signing of Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, who is reportedly making a £30m switch.

Sunderland are reportedly beating Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra.placeholder image
Sunderland are reportedly beating Leeds United to the signing of Habib Diarra. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

They also appear to be closing in on the capture of Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava, who has been linked with the Whites.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds have made two signings so far this summer, snapping up forward Lukas Nmecha and prising defender Jaka Bijol from Udinese.

Speculation regarding future incomings remains rife, with Juventus duo Douglas Luiz and Timothy Weah among those to have been linked recently.

On the outgoings front, popular left-back Junior Firpo looks set to depart Elland Road upon the expiry of his contract. The Dominican Republic international has been strongly linked with his former club Real Betis.

MORE: Brentford 'looking to rival' Leeds United for signing of highly-rated midfielder

Related topics:Sunderland AFCEFL ChampionshipTransfer News

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice