Leeds United, Everton and AFC Bournemouth are reportedly interested in Juventus winger Timothy Weah.

The 25-year-old, a 44-cap USA international, has been on the books of Serie A giants Juventus since 2023.

Last season, the wideman chipped in with five goals and three assists in 30 league appearances.

It had been indicated he was on his way to Nottingham Forest, but is said to have rejected a move to the City Ground.

Juventus wideman Timothy Weah has been linked with Leeds United. | ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images

Premier League interest in Timothy Weah

Ed Aarons of The Guardian has now claimed Weah is of interest to Leeds, Everton and Bournemouth.

Weah boasts impressive pedigree, having spent almost the entirety of his senior career at a high level. Since making his breakthrough at Paris Saint-Germain, he has represented Celtic and Lille as well as Juventus.

He is yet to grace the Premier League, although it appears he may have the option to do so if reported interest is followed up on.

Writing on X, Aarons said: “Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds are understood to be interested in signing Timothy Weah after he rejected a move to Nottingham Forest.

“USA forward was left out of the Juventus squad on Thursday after they had agreed a deal to sell him and Samuel Mbangula to Forest.”

Timothy Weah is a senior USA international. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

How Timothy Weah could fit in at Leeds United

A versatile operator, Weah can operate as a winger or a right-back. Jayden Bogle has the right-back slot at Elland Road nailed down, although the future of back-up option Sam Byram is uncertain with his contract due to expire in the coming days.

Leeds do have options on the wing, with Daniel Farke having Daniel James, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto at his disposal.

However, the Whites have lost Manor Solomon following the conclusion of his loan spell. Leeds have been linked with a permanent swoop for the Israel international, although it has been suggested he wants to fight for a place at Tottenham Hotspur.