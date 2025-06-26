Leeds United learn Fulham's stance on former Middlesbrough forward as update emerges

Leeds United have been dealt a significant blow regarding Fulham’s former Middlesbrough frontman Rodrigo Muniz.

Various reports have suggested Leeds have targeted Muniz since conformation of their return to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has delivered respectable goal hauls across his last two seasons in the top flight, having spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough.

It appears a return to Yorkshire is not on the cards for Muniz, with Leeds seemingly set to miss out on the Brazil-born marksman.

Fulham are reportedly keen on retaining Leeds United-linked Rodrigo Muniz. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz stance

According to Sky Sports, Fulham have no intention of parting with Muniz this summer despite speculation regarding his future.

He is said to be an important part of Marco Silva’s plans, meaning he is not up for sale.

Muniz also has a year remaining on his deal with the option of an extra year, so the Cottagers are not under pressure to move him on.

Leeds United’s frontline

Leeds relied on Joel Piroe as a lone frontman for the bulk of their Championship title-winning 2024/25 campaign.

He outscored each of his Championship contemporaries but is untested at Premier League level and sometimes flattered to deceive in the second tier.

Joel Piroe was Daniel Farke's marksman of choice as Leeds United clinched the Championship title. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds have already brought German forward Lukas Nmecha on board, although the Whites appear to be in the market for another addition to their frontline.

Mateo Joseph was an understudy option last term but has been the subject of speculation over his Elland Road future.

Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt, meanwhile, have both been linked with moves away from West Yorkshire.

The former has been plagued by injury in recent years, while the latter ended the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Hull City.