Bradford City have unveiled former Leeds United and Hull City defender Matthew Pennington as their seventh summer signing.

It is shaping up to be an incredibly busy window for the Bantams, who have been active on the recruitment front.

Pennington is making a free transfer switch from Blackpool, with his contract at Bloomfield Road set to expire.

A veteran of over 200 appearances in League One, Pennington has penned a two-year deal at Valley Parade.

The move marks a return to Yorkshire for the centre-back, who was loaned to Leeds and Hull while on the books of Everton.

Matthew Pennington spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Leeds United from Everton. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Matthew Pennington on Bradford City move

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I am really excited to be here. This is the right decision for me and my family. It feels really good to be at the club and I cannot wait to get going straight away.

“I met the manager earlier in the summer and he aligned with what I want to see in a football team and the values he has and instils in his side, ever since that conversation, I wanted to get the deal done.”

Pennington managed just 18 league starts for Blackpool last season and the arrivals of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at Bloomfield Road have only intensified the competition.

Matthew Pennington was loaned to Hull City in 2019. | Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Fresh start at Bradford City

He has been identified as a player who will suit the style of play implemented by Bantams boss Graham Alexander, therefore will be hoping to feature more prominently next term.

Alexander said: “We feel Matt will fit in with our way of playing really well, with his attributes and experience, whilst also having a great attitude and team ethic.

“The competition we now have in the back three is very strong, which will only help us be better. We are thrilled to bring him here.”

