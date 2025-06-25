Leeds United, Hull City and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Activity levels in the summer window are certainly picking up, with deals being struck up and down the country at various levels of the pyramid.

It is shaping up to be a busy week in Yorkshire, with an array of the county’s clubs working tirelessly to bolster their ranks.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Leeds United eye defender

Leeds United are among the Premier League clubs believed to be watching Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Lukas Ullrich.

The 21-year-old is currently on international duty with Germany under-21s and has an impressive amount of Bundesliga experience considering his age.

A left-back by trade, Ullrich is also said to be of interest to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Lukas Ullrich has been linked with Leeds United. | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town close in on goalkeeper

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman is reportedly nearing a loan move to Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old has repeatedly been linked with the Terriers and it has been claimed he is due in West Yorkshire for a medical.

Goodman spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, helping the club seal promotion to League One.

Doncaster Rovers want Leeds United midfielder

Leeds United prodigy Charlie Crew is reportedly being eyed for a second loan move to Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster, starring in a League Two title-winning campaign.

He is again believed to be of interest to Grant McCann, who is an admirer of the Welsh midfielder.

Charlie Crew impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season. | Tony Johnson

Hull City join race for winger and sell defender

Hull City are thought to have joined Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion in the hunt for Tottenham Hotspur sensation Mikey Moore.

The 17-year-old is considered among the most exciting young wingers in England and the Tigers have been credited with interest in a loan deal.

Moore made 10 first-team appearances in the Premier League last term and featured in Tottenham’s triumphant Europa League campaign.

The Tigers have also sanctioned the permanent departure of defender Andy Smith, who has joined Gillingham after a successful loan spell with the club.

He said: "Ever since I knew there was a chance I could back permanently, I spoke to my agent and said I wanted to get it done straight away. I really enjoyed my time here last season and I am looking forward to kicking on now."

Rotherham United bid farewell to defender

Cameron Humphreys has rebuffed Rotherham United’s attempts to retain his services in favour of a move to Port Vale.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Vale Park, where he will work under former Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

Moore said: “We’re really pleased to have Cameron joining us. He’s a commanding centre-half who is confident in possession and another player who has plenty of experience behind him at a high level.

“He will be a fantastic addition to the group and myself and the staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Rotherham United have confirmed the departure of defender Cameron Humphreys. | Tony Johnson

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday-linked attacker available for move

Aston Villa are reportedly ready to sell versatile attacker Louie Barry, who was linked with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday in the winter window.

A clutch of clubs were linked with the 23-year-old earlier this year before his loan switch to Hull City.