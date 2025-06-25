Leeds United prodigy Charlie Crew is reportedly being eyed for a second loan switch to Doncaster Rovers.

There is no shortage of promising youngsters at Elland Road, but Crew is among those to have received the most acclaim.

A cultured central midfielder, he has already been capped by Wales at senior level and appeared in league action for Leeds.

In January, he was loaned to Doncaster and helped Grant McCann’s side clinch the League Two title with mature displays that defied his tender years.

Charlie Crew is among the most exciting prospects on Leeds United's books. | George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers linked with swoop

It now appears he could have the chance to return to South Yorkshire, with Leeds United News claiming Doncaster are eyeing another swoop.

Leeds are said to believe Crew has a bright future, with League One football seemingly his next challenge.

While Doncaster have been credited with interest, a host of third-tier clubs are thought to be queuing up for the 19-year-old.

Charlie Crew’s development at Leeds United

Although Crew has developed at pace under the watchful eye of Leeds coaches, he is not from the Thorp Arch production line.

The midfielder was plucked from Cardiff City in 2022, initially featuring for Leeds’ under-18s before becoming a key figure at under-21 level.

Last summer, he signed a long-term contract in West Yorkshire committing him to the Whites until 2028.

Charlie Crew impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season. | Tony Johnson

Charlie Crew on development

After putting pen to paper, he said: “It is a special moment for me and my family. It is something that I was always looking and hoping for and it is something that, at a club like this, means so much to me.

“Since coming in two years ago, it has just been unbelievable, from all the coaches to all the players. So, signing a new deal means everything to me and I can’t wait to start the new season strongly.

“I think since coming in, I have only gone upwards and only moved forward. That is down to the coaches I have worked with and all the players. I definitely think I have moved forward, and I am looking ahead to this season because I think I can push on even more.