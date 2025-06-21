Leeds United cult hero Ezgjan Alioski has sealed an emotional return to his former club Lugano.

It was the versatile wideman’s exploits for Lugano that prompted Leeds to swoop for his services in the summer of 2017.

He joined during a window in which Leeds made some ill-judged signings, but Alioski proved to be a hit in West Yorkshire.

The North Macedonia international endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful with his charisma and commitment, later becoming a key cog in Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds machine.

He sought pastures new in 2021, joining Al-Ahli, but has now left Saudi Arabia after four years.

Ezgjan Alioski is still revered by Leeds United supporters. | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Alioski’s return to Switzerland

The 33-year-old has linked up with Lugano for a third spell, penning a two-year deal in the Swiss Super League.

In a translated statement, Lugano said: “This operation fits perfectly into the strategy outlined by the company on the transfer market: to strengthen the squad with profiles of proven experience, capable not only of raising the technical level of the team, but also of acting as a point of reference for the younger teammates, encouraging their growth and development both on the pitch and in the locker room.”

Alioski made 54 appearances across his first two spells with Lugano, having initially joined on loan before making a permanent switch.

He weighed in with a remarkable 20 goals and 16 assists, later amassing 171 appearances for Leeds and registering 22 goals and 10 assists.

Ezgjan Alioski made 171 appearances during his four years at Leeds United. | AUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lugano chief on Alioski

Lugano’s chief sports officer Sebastian Pelzer said: “We are delighted to announce the return of Ezgjan, a player who, through his experience and personality, perfectly embodies the values ​​and spirit of our group.

“His technical qualities and charisma make him a point of reference, as he recently demonstrated by decisively contributing to Al-Ahli's victory in the Asian Champions League.

