Huddersfield Town close in on coup with Crystal Palace prodigy 'having a medical'
The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with the Terriers as the League One outfit usher in a new era under Lee Grant.
A talented stopper, Goodman has been capped by England and Canada at youth level and starred on loan at AFC Wimbledon last term.
Reports have indicated Goodman is keen to make a temporary switch to West Yorkshire and a loan move now appears to be nearing completion.
Owen Goodman nears move
According to Football Insider, a deal has been agreed and Goodman will undergo medical testing at Huddersfield today (June 25).
If progress continues without hiccups, Goodman could become Huddersfield’s seventh signing of the summer.
He would be the second loan addition of the Grant era, with defender Josh Feeney having made the switch from Aston Villa.
Huddersfield Town’s revamp
Ryan Ledson was the first through the door at the John Smith’s Stadium, joining on a free transfer from Preston North End.
He was followed by versatile attacker Marcus Harness, who worked with Grant at Ipswich Town. Defensive reinforcements then arrived, as Joe Low and Sean Roughan joined from Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City respectively.
It was then Feeney’s turn to put pen to paper before Murray Wallace became summer signing number six.
Lee Grant’s ambition
Speaking earlier this month, Grant made it clear the goal is to instil a winning mentality at the John Smith’s Stadium.
He said: "I don't think we're under any illusions with what we have in place and with what we're looking to achieve that we want to win games this season. That's the reason I've come here.
"If they'd tried to sell me a project that involved perhaps not winning so many games, perhaps not achieving the things we want to achieve this season, I'm not sure I'd be here.
"My drive and determination is for us to win lots and lots of football matches, for us to be competing at the right end of the division, for us to be setting a high standard in this league, to be a team that can control and dominate football matches, a team that can compete, do the horrible stuff, do the physical hard yards.
"Those are the things I am looking for from this team and from this football club going forward. There's lots of work to do to achieve that."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.