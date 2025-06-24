Barnsley are reportedly interested in signing former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United forward Josh Koroma.

The 26-year-old was among the most high-profile casualties of a summer clear-out at Huddersfield, seeing his six-year association with the club come to an end.

There had been highs and lows over the course of his Terriers stay, which featured loan spells at Rotherham and Portsmouth.

He is now available on the free agent market, but it appears he could have the opportunity to remain in Yorkshire.

Josh Koroma is leaving Huddersfield Town upon the expiry of his contract. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Barnsley eye Josh Koroma

According to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Adam Oxley, Barnsley are interested in snapping Koroma up on a free transfer.

However, it has been claimed the Reds face competition from several other clubs in the race to secure his signature.

A game-changer on his day, Koroma scored 12 goals in 40 appearances for Huddersfield last season. He would arguably be a shrewd addition to the Oakwell ranks - and a low-risk one given he is out of contract.

Josh Koroma struck the winner for Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Barnsley’s summer business

The Reds have not flown out of the traps in the summer market like some of their League One counterparts, but did recently make their first signing.

Goalkeeper Murphy Cooper completed a season-long loan switch from Queens Park Rangers, becoming the first signing of the Conor Hourihane era.

Reds boss Hourihane said: "Murphy is a really promising young goalkeeper and we’re delighted to have him with us for the season ahead.

“He’s got good experience at this level already and comes into a strong goalkeeping group, which will push each other every day. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his development here at Oakwell.”

Cooper added: “I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I knew it was an option and Barnsley were interested, I was itching to get on board.