Barnsley have appointed former York City, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion stopper Scott Flinders as their new goalkeeping coach.

A new era is being ushered in at Oakwell, with head coach Conor Hourihane keen to put his own stamp on the club’s set-up.

Changes have already been made to the coaching staff, with club stalwart and long-serving assistant Martin Devaney among those to have moved on.

Jon Stead has also left his role as a first-team coach and has since been reunited with Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers.

Sports scientist and fitness coach Elliott Turner has also departed, as has Matt Gilks from his role as goalkeeping coach.

Scott Flinders, pictured in action for Cheltenham Town in 2020, is back at Barnsley. | Harry Trump/Getty Images

Scott Flinders arrives as goalkeeping coach

Flinders, a veteran goalkeeper with a wealth of EFL experience, has now been unveiled as Gilks’ successor. Danny Nye has also been added to Hourihane’s team as head of performance, with the pair following Richard Keogh and Tom Harban into the senior coaching set-up.

The appointment of Flinders marks a homecoming, with the 39-year-old having started his career at Barnsley after progressing through the club’s youth ranks. It also marks his first foray into coaching following the end of his playing contract at Mansfield Town.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to my next chapter at the club that means so much to me. I would like to thank Conor and the club for giving me this fantastic opportunity and for their backing.”

Scott Flinders counts York City among his former clubs. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barnsley bosses on new appointment

Hourihane added: "I'm really pleased to have Scott on board. He’s someone who knows the club well and brings fantastic experience and knowledge to the group.

“His enthusiasm for the game and his commitment to developing our goalkeepers will be a huge asset moving forward.”

Barnsley’s sporting director, Mladen Sormaz, has said Flinders has a “deep understanding” of the club that gave him his breakthrough in professional football.

He said: "We’re delighted to welcome Scott back to Oakwell. His deep understanding of the club, combined with his vast experience between the sticks, makes him an excellent addition to our coaching team.